Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) market was valued at 1306.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1678 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shunt Compensation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) include ABB, Siemens, RXPE, Sieyuan Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Toshiba, AMSC and Hyosung. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shunt Compensation

Series Compensation

Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Industry

Railway

Mining

Utilities

Others

Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

RXPE

Sieyuan Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

GE

Toshiba

AMSC

Hyosung

