PVC Special Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVC insulation tape (also known as PVC insulation tape, PVC refers to plastic with chlorinated polyethylene resin as the main component) is made of soft polyethylene film with one side coated with rubber-based pressure-sensitive adhesive. PVC insulation tape has good insulation properties, high voltage resistance, high temperature resistance and high flame retardancy. It is widely used for the insulation and protection of electrical components and wires. Specific product specifications of PVC tape can be made according to customer requirements, with red, yellow, blue, white, black, transparent and other colors. PVC tape is non-corrosive and resistant to moisture and UV. In addition, because PVC is a thermoplastic polymer, it has excellent mechanical properties, better insulation and higher resistance to chemicals in industrial applications, making it an ideal product for assembling electronic components in the electrical and electronics industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Special Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC Special Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVC Special Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PVC Special Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVC Special Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Special Tapes include 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Scapa Group, Berry Global and Denka, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Special Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Special Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PVC Special Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Global PVC Special Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PVC Special Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Hygiene

Automotive

Paper & Printing

Building & Construction

Others

Global PVC Special Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PVC Special Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Special Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Special Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Special Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PVC Special Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa SE

Scapa Group

Berry Global

Denka

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Special Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Special Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Special Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Special Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC Special Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC Special Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Special Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Special Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Special Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Special Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Special Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Special Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Special Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Special Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Special Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Special Tapes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Special Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 &

