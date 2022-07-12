General Motion Control (GMC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
General motion control is a sub-field of motion control, in which the position and/or velocity of machines are controlled using some type of device such as a hydraulic pump, linear actuator, or an electric motor, generally a servo. General motion control covers specialized machines, where the kinematics are simpler than for complex robotics or CNC applications. General motion control is typically used in the following industries:
This report contains market size and forecasts of General Motion Control (GMC) in Global, including the following market information:
Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global General Motion Control (GMC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PLC-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of General Motion Control (GMC) include Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Omron, Rockwell Automation, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Allied Motion and Moog Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the General Motion Control (GMC) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PLC-Based
PC-Based
Stand-Alone
Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Electronics & Electrical
Food & Beverage
Medical
Chemical Industry
Others
Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies General Motion Control (GMC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies General Motion Control (GMC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
ABB
Schneider Electric
Omron
Rockwell Automation
Fuji Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Allied Motion
Moog Inc
Delta Electronics
Yaskawa Electric
Yokogawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 General Motion Control (GMC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global General Motion Control (GMC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top General Motion Control (GMC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global General Motion Control (GMC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global General Motion Control (GMC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 General Motion Control (GMC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies General Motion Control (GMC) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 General Motion Control (GMC) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 General Motion Control (GMC) Companies
