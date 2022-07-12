General Motion Control (GMC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

General motion control is a sub-field of motion control, in which the position and/or velocity of machines are controlled using some type of device such as a hydraulic pump, linear actuator, or an electric motor, generally a servo. General motion control covers specialized machines, where the kinematics are simpler than for complex robotics or CNC applications. General motion control is typically used in the following industries:

This report contains market size and forecasts of General Motion Control (GMC) in Global

Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global General Motion Control (GMC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PLC-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of General Motion Control (GMC) include Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Omron, Rockwell Automation, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Allied Motion and Moog Inc, etc.

We surveyed the General Motion Control (GMC) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PLC-Based

PC-Based

Stand-Alone

Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Food & Beverage

Medical

Chemical Industry

Others

Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global General Motion Control (GMC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies General Motion Control (GMC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies General Motion Control (GMC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

ABB

Schneider Electric

Omron

Rockwell Automation

Fuji Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Allied Motion

Moog Inc

Delta Electronics

Yaskawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric

