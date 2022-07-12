Isoleucine (Ile) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isoleucine (symbol Ile or I) is an ?-amino acid that is used in the biosynthesis of proteins. It contains an ?-amino group an ?-carboxylic acid group (which is in the protonated ?NH+

3 form under biological conditions), an ?-carboxylic acid group (which is in the deprotonated ?COO? form under biological conditions), and a hydrocarbon side chain, classifying it as a non-polar, uncharged (at physiological pH), aliphatic amino acid. It is essential in humans, meaning the body cannot synthesize it, and must be ingested in our diet. Isoleucine is synthesized from pyruvate employing leucine biosynthesis enzymes in other organisms such as bacteria.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isoleucine (Ile) in global, including the following market information:

Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Isoleucine (Ile) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isoleucine (Ile) market was valued at 227.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 282.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isoleucine (Ile) include Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko, Evonik, Amino GmbH, Fufeng Group, Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical, Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid, Meihua Group and Jiahe Biological Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isoleucine (Ile) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Animal Nutrition

Others

Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isoleucine (Ile) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isoleucine (Ile) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isoleucine (Ile) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isoleucine (Ile) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko

Evonik

Amino GmbH

Fufeng Group

Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical

Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid

Meihua Group

Jiahe Biological Technology

Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isoleucine (Ile) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isoleucine (Ile) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isoleucine (Ile) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isoleucine (Ile) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isoleucine (Ile) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isoleucine (Ile) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isoleucine (Ile) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isoleucine (Ile) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

