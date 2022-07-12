Isoleucine (Ile) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Isoleucine (symbol Ile or I) is an ?-amino acid that is used in the biosynthesis of proteins. It contains an ?-amino group an ?-carboxylic acid group (which is in the protonated ?NH+
3 form under biological conditions), an ?-carboxylic acid group (which is in the deprotonated ?COO? form under biological conditions), and a hydrocarbon side chain, classifying it as a non-polar, uncharged (at physiological pH), aliphatic amino acid. It is essential in humans, meaning the body cannot synthesize it, and must be ingested in our diet. Isoleucine is synthesized from pyruvate employing leucine biosynthesis enzymes in other organisms such as bacteria.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isoleucine (Ile) in global, including the following market information:
Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Isoleucine (Ile) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isoleucine (Ile) market was valued at 227.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 282.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isoleucine (Ile) include Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko, Evonik, Amino GmbH, Fufeng Group, Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical, Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid, Meihua Group and Jiahe Biological Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isoleucine (Ile) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Feed Grade
Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Animal Nutrition
Others
Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isoleucine (Ile) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isoleucine (Ile) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Isoleucine (Ile) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Isoleucine (Ile) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ajinomoto
Kyowa Hakko
Evonik
Amino GmbH
Fufeng Group
Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical
Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid
Meihua Group
Jiahe Biological Technology
Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isoleucine (Ile) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isoleucine (Ile) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isoleucine (Ile) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isoleucine (Ile) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isoleucine (Ile) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isoleucine (Ile) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isoleucine (Ile) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isoleucine (Ile) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isoleucine (Ile) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Isoleucine (Ile) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
