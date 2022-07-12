Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVOH (polyvinyl alcohol) is a transparent, water-soluble thermoplastic derived from polyvinyl acetate. It is extremely hydrophilic in nature and is therefore an ideal raw material for making water-soluble films and packaging. In addition, the use of water-soluble packaging made of PVOH has become widespread in the agricultural sector to cover harmful fertilizers, making it easier for farmers to handle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-polyvinyl-alcohol-watersoluble-packaging-forecast-2022-2028-866

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Water Soluble Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging include Lithey Inc, Mondi Group, Sekisui Chemicals, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Aicello Corporation, Aquapak Polymers Ltd., Lactips and Cortec Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Water Soluble

Hot Water Soluble

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Chemicals

Water Treatment

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lithey Inc

Mondi Group

Sekisui Chemicals

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Aicello Corporation

Aquapak Polymers Ltd.

Lactips

Cortec Corporation

Acedag Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-polyvinyl-alcohol-watersoluble-packaging-forecast-2022-2028-866

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-polyvinyl-alcohol-watersoluble-packaging-forecast-2022-2028-866

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global and United States Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Sales Market Report 2021

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Water-soluble Packaging Market Research Report 2021

