Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel market was valued at 7790.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11480 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AHSS (550-780 MPa) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel include Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Baowu, SSAB, United States Steel Corporation, Voestalpine, Ansteel, ThyssenKrupp and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AHSS (550-780 MPa)
Ultra-High-Strength Steel (exceeding 780 MPa)
Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aviation & Marine
Heavy Machinery
Others
Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcelor Mittal
POSCO
Baowu
SSAB
United States Steel Corporation
Voestalpine
Ansteel
ThyssenKrupp
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
JSW Steel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced and Ultra-High-Strength Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced and Ultra-High-Str
