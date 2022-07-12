Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

This report studies the Commercial and Industrial Robotics, including the articulated robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, Cartesian robots , cylindrical robots and Commercial robots etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Commercial and Industrial Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Commercial robot shipments are seeing very strong growth. This research includes forecasts for commercial robots from 2016 to 2026 by indoor/outdoor robots, by mobility (stationary, AGV, and mobile), by shape (humanoid, tall platform, short platform, UGV, UUV, and specialized), by application (social, transport, security, delivery, data collection, maintenance, and task), and by vertical market (retail, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, agriculture and farming, warehouse, manufacturing, and others).

Industrial automation and industrial robotics, a subset of industrial automation, continue to evolve after decades of growth globally. This market research covers the market for industrial automation control and field devices and industrial robots in particular. Industry data and forecasts from 2013 to 2025 are included. Market data for industrial automation includes product revenue by automation type, vertical market, and region. It is also segmented by discrete and process automation, including shipments of control and field devices by discrete and process automation, vertical market, and region.

The worldwide market for Commercial and Industrial Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FANUC(Japan)

KUKA(Germany)

ABB(Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau(Italy)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Yamaha(Japan)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

IGM(Australia)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

Siasun(China)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

Estun Automation(China)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

STEP Electric Corporation

Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Robotics

Commercial Robotics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Retail

Public utilities

Traffic field

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Commercial and Industrial Robotics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Commercial and Industrial Robotics, with sales, revenue, and price of Commercial and Industrial Robotics, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Commercial and Industrial Robotics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Commercial and Industrial Robotics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Commercial and Industrial Robotics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Robotics

1.2.2 Commercial Robotics

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.3 Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

1.3.4 Metal and Machinery

1.3.5 Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Public utilities

1.3.9 Traffic field

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

