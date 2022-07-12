Electric Smoking System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An electrically-heated smoking system, also known as a heated tobacco product (HTP) or heat-not-burn tobacco product (HnB), uses an electric heating element to produce a smoke that contains nicotine, tar,other chemicals, and particulates.These products may match some of the behavioral aspects of conventional smoking.Tobacco companies claim these products are less harmful to consumers thanother types of cigarettes,but “there is no evidence to demonstrate that HTPs are less harmful than conventional tobacco products”, according to the World Health Organization.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Smoking System in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Smoking System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Smoking System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Smoking System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Smoking System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Use Tobacco Stick Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Smoking System include Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Altria, China tobacco, Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation, American electronic cigarette company and VMR Products. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Smoking System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Smoking System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Smoking System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Use Tobacco Stick
Use Loose-leaf
Global Electric Smoking System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Smoking System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Tobacco Store
Online
Global Electric Smoking System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Smoking System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Smoking System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Smoking System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Smoking System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Smoking System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philip Morris International
British American Tobacco
Japan Tobacco
Imperial Brands
Altria
China tobacco
Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation
American electronic cigarette company
VMR Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Smoking System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Smoking System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Smoking System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Smoking System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Smoking System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Smoking System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Smoking System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Smoking System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Smoking System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Smoking System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Smoking System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Smoking System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Smoking System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Smoking System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Smoking System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Smoking System Companies
4 Sights by Product
