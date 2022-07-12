Caprylic Alcohol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Caprylic alcohol also known as octanol is a colorless liquid with penetrating odor. Caprylic alcohol is insoluble in water and its vapors are heavier than air. Caprylic acid is a fatty acid alcohol mainly used as intermediate in chemicals and pharmaceutical industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Caprylic Alcohol in global, including the following market information:
Global Caprylic Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Caprylic Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Caprylic Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Caprylic Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Caprylic Alcohol include Azelis UK Life Sciences, Charkit Chemical, Creasyn Finechem, Kao and Sasol Germany, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Caprylic Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Caprylic Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caprylic Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Others
Global Caprylic Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caprylic Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Food And Beverages
Global Caprylic Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caprylic Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Caprylic Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Caprylic Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Caprylic Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Caprylic Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Azelis UK Life Sciences
Charkit Chemical
Creasyn Finechem
Kao
Sasol Germany
