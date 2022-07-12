Digital Coupon Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital coupons are the overarching name given to coupons that are found online or distributed via SMS to smartphone users. Digital coupons come in both manufacturer and store forms and have become increasingly popular since their inception in the 1990s. Other common names for digital coupons include eCoupons, online coupon codes, and printable coupons.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Coupon Product in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Coupon Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Coupon Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ECoupons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Coupon Product include Kroger, Pay-Less, Fry's, Ulta Beauty, JustSave Foods, Coca-Cola and P&G, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Coupon Product companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Coupon Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Coupon Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ECoupons

Online Coupon Codes

Printable Coupons

Global Digital Coupon Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Coupon Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Medical

Electronics & Semiconductor

Others

Global Digital Coupon Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Coupon Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Coupon Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Coupon Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kroger

Pay-Less

Fry's

Ulta Beauty

JustSave Foods

Coca-Cola

P&G

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Coupon Product Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Coupon Product Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Coupon Product Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Coupon Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Coupon Product Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Coupon Product Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Coupon Product Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Coupon Product Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Coupon Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Coupon Product Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Coupon Product Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Coupon Product Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Coupon Product Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



