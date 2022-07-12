Fragrance Concentrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In the global flavor and fragrance industry, fragrance concentrates are growing at a robust growth rate in terms of value owing to increased demand for premium perfume and cosmetic products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fragrance Concentrate in global, including the following market information:
Global Fragrance Concentrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fragrance Concentrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Fragrance Concentrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fragrance Concentrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Soluble Fragrance Concentrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fragrance Concentrate include Q-Perfumes, Fragrances Inc, INeKE Perfumes, Alpha Aromatics, Phoenix Fragrances, Guruprasad Perfumery Works and Eurofleur Enterprises, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fragrance Concentrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fragrance Concentrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Fragrance Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Soluble Fragrance Concentrate
Oil Soluble Fragrance Concentrate
Global Fragrance Concentrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Fragrance Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Speciality Store
Online Store
Global Fragrance Concentrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Fragrance Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fragrance Concentrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fragrance Concentrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fragrance Concentrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Fragrance Concentrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Q-Perfumes
Fragrances Inc
INeKE Perfumes
Alpha Aromatics
Phoenix Fragrances
Guruprasad Perfumery Works
Eurofleur Enterprises
