Global Chip Mounter Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027
The technology of chip mounting has been progressing significantly in the recent past, especially with respect to a pragmatic solution to achieve high densities in case of packaging systems.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Chip Mounter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The worldwide market for Chip Mounter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ASM Pacific Technology
Fuji Machine Mfg
Yamaha Motor
JUKI
Hanwha Precision Machinery
Panasonic
Mycronic
Assembleon(K&S)
ITW EAE
Universal Instruments
Europlacer
Mirae
BTU
Versatec
Evest?Corporation
Autotronik
DDM?Novastar
GKG
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment
Through hole technology (THT) Equipment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Medical
Automotive
Telecommunications Equipment
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chip Mounter market.
Chapter 1, to describe Chip Mounter Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chip Mounter, with sales, revenue, and price of Chip Mounter, in 2016 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chip Mounter, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Chip Mounter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chip Mounter sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Chip Mounter Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment
1.2.2 Through hole technology (THT) Equipment
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Consumer Electronics
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Telecommunications Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Chip Mounter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Chip Mounter Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Chip Mounter Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027