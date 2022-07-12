Image Recognition Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Image recognition technology is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence. This concept is used in many applications such as smart photo libraries, targeted advertising, security surveillance, toll booth monitoring, and systems for factory automation
This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Recognition Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Image Recognition Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Image Recognition Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Object Detection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Image Recognition Technology include IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm Incorporated, Google, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies and Catchoom Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Image Recognition Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Image Recognition Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Image Recognition Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Object Detection
QR/Barcode Recognition
Facial Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
Global Image Recognition Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Image Recognition Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Media & Entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing
Others
Global Image Recognition Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Image Recognition Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Image Recognition Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Image Recognition Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM Corporation
Imagga Technologies
Amazon Web Services
Qualcomm Incorporated
Microsoft Corporation
NEC Corporation
LTU technologies
Catchoom Technologies
Intel Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Image Recognition Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Image Recognition Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Image Recognition Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Image Recognition Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Image Recognition Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Image Recognition Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Image Recognition Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Image Recognition Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image Recognition Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Image Recognition Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Recognition Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Image Recognition Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Recogn
