Smart Baby Sound Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Baby Sound Machine is used to create a peaceful sleep environment for baby.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Baby Sound Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Baby Sound Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Baby Sound Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plug in Sound Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Baby Sound Machine include Graco, Marpac, HoMedics, Munchkin, The First Years, Cloud B, Conair and Dex Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Baby Sound Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plug in Sound Machine
Portable Sound Machine
Stuffed Animal Sound Machine
Combination Sound Machine
Others
Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Baby Sound Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Baby Sound Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Baby Sound Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Baby Sound Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Graco
Marpac
HoMedics
Munchkin
The First Years
Cloud B
Conair
Dex Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Baby Sound Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Baby Sound Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Baby Sound Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Baby Sound Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Baby Sound Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Baby Sound Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Baby Sound Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Baby Sound Machine Companies
