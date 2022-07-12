Cetane Number Improver Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cetane number is a measure of quality of ignition for diesel fuel. It indicates the time delay between injection and actual ignition of the fuel. Higher the cetane number, lower is the ignition delay, better is the ignition quality, more complete is the fuel combustion and better is the overall performance. In case of lower cetane number, higher is the overall time delay. Diesel fraction obtained from sour crude, blending of diesel with biodiesel or ethanol result in lower cetane number. Cetane number improver or simply cetane improver is that additive which is used to increase cetane number of diesel fuel. These Cetane number improver compounds are used in the concentration ranging from 0.06% to 0.4% and result in effecting increase in the cetane number by nearly 3 to 8. Thus, use of cetane number improvers result in improvement in overall ignition characteristics of diesel fuel. Moreover, cetane number improvers offer several advantages such as easy ignition of fuel, lowering smoke emission, wear reduction, smoother engine operation, among others. Cetane number Improvers are generally alkyl nitrate compounds which are decompose at higher temperatures and lower the initial boiling point of diesel fuel. Ethyl hexyl nitrate and Di-tertiary butyl peroxide (DTBP) are some of the commonly used as cetane number improver compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cetane Number Improver in global, including the following market information:

Global Cetane Number Improver Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cetane Number Improver Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cetane Number Improver companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cetane Number Improver market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate (EHN) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cetane Number Improver include BASF, The Lubrizol, Innospec Specialty Chemicals, Chevron Oronite, Eurenco, Nitroerg, Cestoil Chemicals, Kutch Chemical Industries and EPC-UK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cetane Number Improver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cetane Number Improver Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cetane Number Improver Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate (EHN)

Di-Tertiary Butyl Peroxide (DTBP)

Others

Global Cetane Number Improver Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cetane Number Improver Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biodiesel

Petroleum Based Diesel

Global Cetane Number Improver Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cetane Number Improver Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cetane Number Improver revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cetane Number Improver revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cetane Number Improver sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cetane Number Improver sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

The Lubrizol

Innospec Specialty Chemicals

Chevron Oronite

Eurenco

Nitroerg

Cestoil Chemicals

Kutch Chemical Industries

EPC-UK

Dorf-Ketal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cetane Number Improver Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cetane Number Improver Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cetane Number Improver Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cetane Number Improver Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cetane Number Improver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cetane Number Improver Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cetane Number Improver Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cetane Number Improver Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cetane Number Improver Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cetane Number Improver Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cetane Number Improver Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cetane Number Improver Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cetane Number Improver Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cetane Number Improver Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cetane Number Improver Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cetane Number Improver Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

