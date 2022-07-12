Electronics Control Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive electronics plays an important role in newly manufactured vehicles. Vehicle electronic control modules are used to operate various multiple electrical sub-systems in the vehicle. Modern vehicles contain approximately 80 electronic control units (ECUs), in which the engine control module, transmission control module, brake control module, and body control module operate various electric sub-systems for optimised vehicle performance. Modern vehicles contain several features for enhanced comfort, which includes a complex structure of sensors, actuators, and electrical wirings. Electronic control units are designed according to the applications in order to deal with complex sensor structure and electrical wirings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronics Control Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronics Control Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronics Control Management market was valued at 42970 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 55110 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transmission Control Module Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronics Control Management include Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Auto Parts, Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Automotive System, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Infineon Technologies and Magneti Marelli S.p.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronics Control Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronics Control Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronics Control Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transmission Control Module

Central Timing Module

Body Control Module

Others

Global Electronics Control Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronics Control Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Electronics Control Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronics Control Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronics Control Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronics Control Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Delphi Auto Parts

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive System

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Infineon Technologies

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

