Badminton Racquets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Badminton Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking Badminton in game. The main parts of a Badminton racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Badminton Racquets in global, including the following market information:
Global Badminton Racquets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Badminton Racquets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Badminton Racquets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Badminton Racquets market was valued at 786.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1205.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Graphite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Badminton Racquets include Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl and Slazenger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Badminton Racquets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Badminton Racquets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Badminton Racquets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Graphite
Aluminum
Wood
Global Badminton Racquets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Badminton Racquets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Professional Badminton Racket
Adult Badminton Racket
Junior Badminton Racket
Global Badminton Racquets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Badminton Racquets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Badminton Racquets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Badminton Racquets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Badminton Racquets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Badminton Racquets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wilson
Babolat
Prince
Head
YONEX
Tecnifibre
Dunlop
Volkl
Slazenger
TELOON
ProKennex
PowerAngle
Gamma
PACIFIC
Qiangli
Solinco
One Strings
Bonny
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Badminton Racquets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Badminton Racquets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Badminton Racquets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Badminton Racquets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Badminton Racquets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Badminton Racquets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Badminton Racquets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Badminton Racquets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Badminton Racquets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Badminton Racquets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Badminton Racquets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Badminton Racquets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Badminton Racquets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Badminton Racquets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Badminton Racquets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Badminton Racquets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Badminton Racquets Market Siz
