Badminton Racquets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Badminton Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking Badminton in game. The main parts of a Badminton racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Badminton Racquets in global, including the following market information:

Global Badminton Racquets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Badminton Racquets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Badminton Racquets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Badminton Racquets market was valued at 786.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1205.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Graphite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Badminton Racquets include Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl and Slazenger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Badminton Racquets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Badminton Racquets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Badminton Racquets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Graphite

Aluminum

Wood

Global Badminton Racquets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Badminton Racquets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional Badminton Racket

Adult Badminton Racket

Junior Badminton Racket

Global Badminton Racquets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Badminton Racquets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Badminton Racquets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Badminton Racquets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Badminton Racquets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Badminton Racquets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wilson

Babolat

Prince

Head

YONEX

Tecnifibre

Dunlop

Volkl

Slazenger

TELOON

ProKennex

PowerAngle

Gamma

PACIFIC

Qiangli

Solinco

One Strings

Bonny

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Badminton Racquets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Badminton Racquets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Badminton Racquets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Badminton Racquets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Badminton Racquets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Badminton Racquets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Badminton Racquets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Badminton Racquets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Badminton Racquets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Badminton Racquets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Badminton Racquets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Badminton Racquets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Badminton Racquets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Badminton Racquets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Badminton Racquets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Badminton Racquets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Badminton Racquets Market Siz

