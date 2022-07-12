Global Airport Fire Safety Equipments Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

The aviation industry is highly cost intensive in nature, and a single spark of fire or any malfunction in electrical system within an airport ecosystem can lead to high damage. Thus, airport fire safety systems are equipped in such infrastructures to provide safety at the right time at the right places to avoid mishaps.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Airport Fire Safety Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Airside dominated the layout segment and is expected to continue the dominion over the next few years. The main attributes for the growth of the segment are the strict government regulations and enforced need for fire safety systems.

In terms of geography, EMEA dominated the global airport fire safety equipment market during 2021 and is foreseen to continue the domination during the forecast period. Factors like increasing investments in new airports and terminal buildings and a rise in passenger traffic will drive the market?s growth in the region.

The worldwide market for Airport Fire Safety Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ansul

Bosch Security Systems

Jensen Hughes

Siemens

The Invicta Group

United Technologies

Honeywell International

Firetrace

Smith & Sharks Projects

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Smoke Detectors

Fire Suppression Systems

Fire Alarm and Detectors

Emergency Communication Systems (ECS)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Airport Terminal

Airside

Other

