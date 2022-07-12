Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Marine Insurance is the historical foundation class of insurance business. It covers the loss or damage of ships, cargo, terminals, and any transport or cargo by which property is transferred, acquired, or held between the points of origin and final destination.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Marine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance include Zurich, XL Catlin, Westpac, Westfield, United Marine Underwriters, State Farm, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, RSA Insurance and RAA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Marine
Aviation
Transport
Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zurich
XL Catlin
Westpac
Westfield
United Marine Underwriters
State Farm
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
RSA Insurance
RAA
PingAn
Pantaenius Yacht Insurance
Pacific Marine
Old Republic Aerospace
Northbridge
MetLife
Marsh
Markel Corporation
Kemper Corporation
Helvetia
Hallmark Aerospace Insurance Managers
Generali
CPIC
Berkshire Hathaway
AXA
AVIVA
Arthur J. Gallagher
Aon
American International
Allstate
Allianz
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine, Aviation & Transport Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
