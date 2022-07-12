Shuttlecock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A shuttlecock (also called a bird or birdie) is a high-drag projectile used in the sport of badminton. It has an open conical shape formed by feathers (or a synthetic alternative) embedded into a rounded cork (or rubber) base. The shuttlecock's shape makes it extremely aerodynamically stable. Regardless of initial orientation, it will turn to fly cork first, and remain in the cork-first orientation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shuttlecock in global, including the following market information:

Global Shuttlecock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shuttlecock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Shuttlecock companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shuttlecock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feather Shuttlecocks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shuttlecock include YONEX, VICTOR, RSL, KAWASAKI, Lining, SOTX Sports Equipment, Shanghai Badminton Factory, DHS and Yehlex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shuttlecock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shuttlecock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shuttlecock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feather Shuttlecocks

Nylon Shuttlecocks

Global Shuttlecock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shuttlecock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Practice

Tournaments

Global Shuttlecock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Shuttlecock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shuttlecock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shuttlecock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shuttlecock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Shuttlecock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

YONEX

VICTOR

RSL

KAWASAKI

Lining

SOTX Sports Equipment

Shanghai Badminton Factory

DHS

Yehlex

Carlton

GOSEN

YODIMAN

Yanlong

HANGYU

BABOLAT

Kason

kumpoo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shuttlecock Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shuttlecock Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shuttlecock Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shuttlecock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shuttlecock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shuttlecock Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shuttlecock Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shuttlecock Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shuttlecock Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shuttlecock Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shuttlecock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shuttlecock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shuttlecock Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shuttlecock Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shuttlecock Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shuttlecock Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shuttlecock Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Feather Shuttlecocks

4.1.3 Nylon Shuttlecocks

4.2 By Type – Global

