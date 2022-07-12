Marketing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital marketing software offers the prospect of improving the customer interaction through various sources such as instant messaging systems, social networking sites, and mobile apps. The rise in adoption of digital marketing software is attributable to the increase in digital marketing budgets in organizations, widespread social media platforms, and increased internet penetration. Moreover, the cloud solutions have also played a prominent role owing to its benefits including minimum IT investments, cost effectiveness, and ease of accessibility.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marketing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Marketing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marketing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marketing Software include Adobe Systems, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, Marketo, Microsoft, Hubspot and SAS Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marketing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marketing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marketing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Marketing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marketing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Real Estate
Automotive
Others
Global Marketing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Marketing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marketing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marketing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adobe Systems
Oracle
SAP
Salesforce
IBM
Marketo
Microsoft
Hubspot
SAS Institute
Act-On Software
AppFolio
BoomTown
Constellation Real Estate Group (CREG)
IXACT Contact
Nestio
CoStar
Placester
rezora
Propertybase
Buildout
Real Geeks
Keller Williams Realty
MRI Software
LeadSquared
IContact
Point2
SpinCar
Dealer.com
Friendemic
PureCars
