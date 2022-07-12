Global Ballistic Vests Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Ballistic Vests market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ballistic Vests market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Soft Ballistic Vests

Hard Ballistic Vests

Segment by Application

Military Use

Civil Use

By Company

U.S. Armor Corporation

VestGuard

Canarmor

Black Hawk

BulletSafe

Armourshield

EnGarde

MARS Armor

MKU Limited

Wenzhou Start Co. Ltd

Infidel Body Armor

Point Blank Enterprises

BAE Systems

Safariland

Wolverine

Ningbo Dacheng

Ceradyne

Jihua Group

Huaan Securit

KDH Defense

TenCate

ADA

Anjani Technoplast

DFNS Group

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ballistic Vests Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ballistic Vests Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Soft Ballistic Vests

1.2.3 Hard Ballistic Vests

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ballistic Vests Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Military Use

1.3.3 Civil Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ballistic Vests Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Ballistic Vests Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ballistic Vests Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Ballistic Vests Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Ballistic Vests Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Ballistic Vests by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Ballistic Vests Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Ballistic Vests Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Ballistic Vests Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Ballistic Vests Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Ballistic Vests Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Ballistic Vests Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Large

