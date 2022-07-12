Medical Malpractice Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A program protects those persons practicing medical professions from the risks associated with their work, and the legal third party liability that may arise out of any error, negligence or omission incurred during the performance of their work according to the terms, conditions and exclusions set forth in the insurance policy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Malpractice Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Malpractice Insurance market was valued at 14980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

D&O Insurance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Malpractice Insurance include AXA, Hiscox, AIG, Allianz, Chubb (ACE), Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, Travelers and Assicurazioni Generali, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Malpractice Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

D&O Insurance

E&O Insurance

Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coverage: Up to $1 Million

Coverage: $1 Million to $5 Million

Coverage: $5 Million to $20 Million

Coverage: Over $20 Million

Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Malpractice Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Malpractice Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AXA

Hiscox

AIG

Allianz

Chubb (ACE)

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

MedPro Group

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Physicians Insurance

Medical Liability Mutual Insurance Co

NORCAL Mutual

MAGMutual Insurance Co

Princeton Insurance Co

ProAssurance Casualty Co

Mutual Ins Co of Arizona

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Malpractice Insurance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Malpractice Insurance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Malpractice Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Malpractice Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Malpractice Insurance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Malpractice Insurance Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

