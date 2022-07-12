Team Jersey Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Team jersey is an item of knitted clothing, traditionally in wool or cotton, with sleeves, worn as a pullover, as it does not open at the front, unlike a cardigan. It is usually close-fitting and machine knitted in contrast to a guernsey that is more often hand knit with a thicker yarn. The word is usually used interchangeably with sweater.

The shirts now commonly worn by sports teams as part of the team uniform are also referred to as jerseys, although they bear little resemblance to the original hand-kitted woolen garments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Team Jersey in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-team-jersey-forecast-2022-2028-677

Global Team Jersey Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Team Jersey Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Team Jersey companies in 2021 (%)

The global Team Jersey market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shirt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Team Jersey include Nike, Adidas, Puma, Anta, Gap, PEAK, 361sport, Umbro and Kappa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Team Jersey manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Team Jersey Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Team Jersey Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Others

Global Team Jersey Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Team Jersey Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Kids

Global Team Jersey Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Team Jersey Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Team Jersey revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Team Jersey revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Team Jersey sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Team Jersey sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nike

Adidas

Puma

Anta

Gap

PEAK

361sport

Umbro

Kappa

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

Wilson

New Balance

Under Armour

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-team-jersey-forecast-2022-2028-677

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Team Jersey Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Team Jersey Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Team Jersey Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Team Jersey Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Team Jersey Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Team Jersey Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Team Jersey Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Team Jersey Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Team Jersey Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Team Jersey Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Team Jersey Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Team Jersey Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Team Jersey Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Team Jersey Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Team Jersey Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Team Jersey Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Team Jersey Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Shirt

4.1.3 Coat

4.1.4 Pants

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-team-jersey-forecast-2022-2028-677

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Team Jersey Sales Market Report 2021

Global Team Jersey Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Team Jersey Market Research Report 2021

