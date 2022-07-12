mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile health, or mHealth, can be loosely defined as the evaluation and delivery of healthcare using mobile and wireless devices. However, despite its simple description, the mHealth segment involves a complex and wide range of services, devices, software products, regulatory webs, market participants and end users. This complex framework requires the coordination of several parties and compatibility of several systems to provide a seamless network of health delivery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of mHealth (Mobile Health) Services in Global

Global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services market was valued at 46130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 139860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Glucose Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of mHealth (Mobile Health) Services include Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Omron Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qualcomm Life, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Bayer Healthcare and Samsung Healthcare Solutions.

We surveyed the mHealth (Mobile Health) Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Glucose Meters

BP Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Neurological Monitoring

Cardiac Monitors

Apnea & Sleep Monitor

Wearable Fitness Sensor Device and Heart Rate Meters

Others

Global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Care

Clinical Care

Others

Global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global mHealth (Mobile Health) Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies mHealth (Mobile Health) Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies mHealth (Mobile Health) Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Omron Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Qualcomm Life

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Bayer Healthcare

Samsung Healthcare Solutions

