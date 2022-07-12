Outdoor Safety Lock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In fast growing economies and developing markets, the construction industry is estimated to gain traction in the coming years. Advancements in technology have led to the higher acceptance of safety products such as outdoor safety locks. Different types of outdoor safety locks are available in market based on types such as key locks, dial combination locks, card locks, fingerprint locks, etc. The electronic outdoor safety locks segment is anticipated to gain momentum in the coming years, owing to ease of operation, safety & security, and reliability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Safety Lock in global, including the following market information:
Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Outdoor Safety Lock companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outdoor Safety Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Outdoor Safety Locks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Safety Lock include Assa Abloy, Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems, City Lock and Safe, HAVEN Lock, Hanman International, Super Safety Services, Energizer and Allegion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Outdoor Safety Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Outdoor Safety Locks
Electronic Outdoor Safety Locks
Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outdoor Safety Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outdoor Safety Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Outdoor Safety Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Outdoor Safety Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Assa Abloy
Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems
City Lock and Safe
HAVEN Lock
Hanman International
Super Safety Services
Energizer
Allegion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Safety Lock Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outdoor Safety Lock Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outdoor Safety Lock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Safety Lock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Safety Lock Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor Safety Lock Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outdoor Safety Lock Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outdoor Safety Lock Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Outdoor Safety Lock Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Outdoor Safety Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Safety Lock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Safety Lock Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Safety Lock Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Safety Lock Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Safety Lock Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Safet
