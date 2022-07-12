Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A mobile augmented reality application (MARA) is a type of mobile application that incorporates and complements built-in components in a mobile phone and provides a specialized application to deliver reality-based services and functions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market was valued at 8284.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 78570 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monitor-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) include Google Inc., Qualcomm, Microsoft Corp., Infinity Augmented Reality, Samsung Electonics, Blippar.com, Daqri LLC, Wikitude GMBH and Metaio Gmbh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monitor-Based

Video See-through HMD

Head-mounted Displays

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Application

Visual Art & Games

Industrial Application

Military & Navigation

Other

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google Inc.

Qualcomm

Microsoft Corp.

Infinity Augmented Reality

Samsung Electonics

Blippar.com

Daqri LLC

Wikitude GMBH

Metaio Gmbh

Catchoom Technologies

Atheer

Aurasma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

