SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

SiC & GaN Power Devices Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the SiC & GaN Power Devices Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of SiC & GaN Power Devices industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading SiC & GaN Power Devices by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify SiC & GaN Power Devices according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading SiC & GaN Power Devices company.

Leading players of SiC & GaN Power Devices including:

Infineon

Rohm

Mitsubishi

STMicro

Fuji

Toshiba

Microchip Technology

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

GeneSic

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

VisIC Technologies LTD

SiC & GaN Power Devices Market split by Type, can be divided into:

GaN

SiC

SiC & GaN Power Devices Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of SiC & GaN Power Devices

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of SiC & GaN Power Devices

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Infineon

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Infineon Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table SiC & GaN Power Devices Business Operation of Infineon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Rohm

2.3 Mitsubishi

2.4 STMicro

2.5 Fuji

2.6 Toshiba

2.7 Microchip Technology

2.8 United Silicon Carbide Inc.

2.9 GeneSic

2.10 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

2.11 GaN Systems

2.12 VisIC Technologies LTD

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

