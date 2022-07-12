Mobile Payment Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile payment (also referred to as mobile money, mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet) generally refer to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Payment Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Payment Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Payment Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Remote Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Payment Services include ACI Worldwide, Alphabet, Samsung Electronics, DH, Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv, Jack Henry & Associates, MasterCard and PayPal Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Payment Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Payment Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Payment Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Remote
Proximity
Global Mobile Payment Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Payment Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Hospitality & Tourism
IT & Telecommunication
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Airline
Others
Global Mobile Payment Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Payment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Payment Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Payment Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACI Worldwide
Alphabet
Samsung Electronics
DH
Fidelity National Information Services
Fiserv
Jack Henry & Associates
MasterCard
PayPal Holdings
Square
Visa
Apple
Alipay
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Payment Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Payment Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Payment Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Payment Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Payment Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Payment Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Payment Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Payment Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Payment Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Payment Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Payment Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Payment Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Payment Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
