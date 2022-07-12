Shrink Band Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shrink bands are one of the sturdiest and ideal labels for goods that are exposed to friction and severe humidity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrink Band in global, including the following market information:
Global Shrink Band Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shrink Band Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Shrink Band companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shrink Band market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Shrink Band Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shrink Band include CCL Industries, Klockner Pentaplast, Consolidated Label, Ameri-Seal, Traco Manufacturing, Kaufman Container, Simida Packaging, Zhongbao Color Plastic Industrial and Impact Sleeves. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shrink Band manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shrink Band Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Shrink Band Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Shrink Band
Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Shrink Band
Polyethylene (PE) Shrink Band
Others
Global Shrink Band Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Shrink Band Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage Industry
Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
Others
Global Shrink Band Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Shrink Band Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shrink Band revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shrink Band revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shrink Band sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Shrink Band sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CCL Industries
Klockner Pentaplast
Consolidated Label
Ameri-Seal
Traco Manufacturing
Kaufman Container
Simida Packaging
Zhongbao Color Plastic Industrial
Impact Sleeves
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shrink Band Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shrink Band Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shrink Band Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shrink Band Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shrink Band Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shrink Band Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shrink Band Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shrink Band Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shrink Band Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shrink Band Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shrink Band Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shrink Band Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shrink Band Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrink Band Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shrink Band Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrink Band Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shrink Band Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Shrink Band
Poly Vinyl Chloride (
