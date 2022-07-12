Shrink Band Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shrink bands are one of the sturdiest and ideal labels for goods that are exposed to friction and severe humidity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrink Band in global, including the following market information:

Global Shrink Band Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shrink Band Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Shrink Band companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shrink Band market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Shrink Band Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shrink Band include CCL Industries, Klockner Pentaplast, Consolidated Label, Ameri-Seal, Traco Manufacturing, Kaufman Container, Simida Packaging, Zhongbao Color Plastic Industrial and Impact Sleeves. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shrink Band manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shrink Band Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Shrink Band Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Shrink Band

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Shrink Band

Polyethylene (PE) Shrink Band

Others

Global Shrink Band Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Shrink Band Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others

Global Shrink Band Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Shrink Band Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shrink Band revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shrink Band revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shrink Band sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Shrink Band sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CCL Industries

Klockner Pentaplast

Consolidated Label

Ameri-Seal

Traco Manufacturing

Kaufman Container

Simida Packaging

Zhongbao Color Plastic Industrial

Impact Sleeves

