Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A speech recognition software identifies words spoken by an individual or speaker into a microphone, converts them into a computer-readable format, and responds automatically. These software applications recognize speech in multiple languages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Speech Recognition Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Speech Recognition Software market was valued at 268 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 475.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Isolated Word Recognition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Speech Recognition Software include Nuance Communications, Alphabet, Apple, Baidu, Amazon, Microsoft, VoiceBox Technologies, LumenVox and Pareteum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Speech Recognition Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Isolated Word Recognition

Keyword Spotting

Continuous Speech Recognition

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Military

Automotive

Retail

Government

Education

BFSI

Other

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Speech Recognition Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Speech Recognition Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nuance Communications

Alphabet

Apple

Baidu

Amazon

Microsoft

VoiceBox Technologies

LumenVox

Pareteum

Sensory

ReadSpeaker

VoiceVault

