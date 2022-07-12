Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A speech recognition software identifies words spoken by an individual or speaker into a microphone, converts them into a computer-readable format, and responds automatically. These software applications recognize speech in multiple languages.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Speech Recognition Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Speech Recognition Software market was valued at 268 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 475.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Isolated Word Recognition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Speech Recognition Software include Nuance Communications, Alphabet, Apple, Baidu, Amazon, Microsoft, VoiceBox Technologies, LumenVox and Pareteum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Speech Recognition Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Isolated Word Recognition
Keyword Spotting
Continuous Speech Recognition
Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Military
Automotive
Retail
Government
Education
BFSI
Other
Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Speech Recognition Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Speech Recognition Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nuance Communications
Alphabet
Apple
Baidu
Amazon
Microsoft
VoiceBox Technologies
LumenVox
Pareteum
Sensory
ReadSpeaker
VoiceVault
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Speech Recognition Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Speech Recognition Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Speech Recognition Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Speech Recognition Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Speech Recognition Softwar
