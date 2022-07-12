Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile VoIP or simply mVoIP is an extension of mobility to a Voice over IP network. Two types of communication are generally supported: cordless/DECT/PCS protocols for short range or campus communications where all base stations are linked into the same LAN, and wider area communications using 3G/4G protocols.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-mobile-voip-forecast-2022-2028-872

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) market was valued at 59810 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 190660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Video Sharing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) include BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Jabber, HipChat, IBM, Facebook, Kakao Talk, Line, Skype and Viber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Video Sharing

Screen Sharing

File Sharing

Video and Voice Calls

Instant Messaging

CRM Integration Services

Virtual Number Service

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IOT

VoIP

Others

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BigAnt Office Messenger

Cisco Jabber

HipChat

IBM

Facebook

Kakao Talk

Line

Skype

Viber

Vonage

Tencent

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-mobile-voip-forecast-2022-2028-872

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile VOIP

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-mobile-voip-forecast-2022-2028-872

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Mobile VOIP (mVOIP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

