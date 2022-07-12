Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Handbags and Purses in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Luxury Handbags and Purses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Handbags and Purses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Luxury Purses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Handbags and Purses include Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Michael Kors, Hermes, Chanel and Richemont Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Handbags and Purses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Luxury Purses

Luxury Handbags

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Age 15-25

Age 25-50

Old Than 50

Other

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dior

LVMH

Coach

Kering

Prada

Michael Kors

Hermes

Chanel

Richemont Group

Kate Spade

Burberry

Tory Burch

Septwolves

Fion

Goldlion

Wanlima

Phillip Lim

The Chanel

Givenchy

LV

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Handbags and Purses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Handbags and Purses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Handbags and Purses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Handbags and Purses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Handbags and Purses Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Ha

