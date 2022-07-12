Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Handbags and Purses in global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Luxury Handbags and Purses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Handbags and Purses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Luxury Purses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Handbags and Purses include Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Michael Kors, Hermes, Chanel and Richemont Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Handbags and Purses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Luxury Purses
Luxury Handbags
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Age 15-25
Age 25-50
Old Than 50
Other
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Luxury Handbags and Purses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dior
LVMH
Coach
Kering
Prada
Michael Kors
Hermes
Chanel
Richemont Group
Kate Spade
Burberry
Tory Burch
Septwolves
Fion
Goldlion
Wanlima
Phillip Lim
The Chanel
Givenchy
LV
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Handbags and Purses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Handbags and Purses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Handbags and Purses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Handbags and Purses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Handbags and Purses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Ha
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Sales Market Report 2021
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Luxury Handbags and Purses Market Research Report 2021