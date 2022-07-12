Ribbed Closures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In the packaging industry, ribbed closures are a kind of basis closures. The ribbed closure is a threaded closure with an uninterrupted spiral mechanism. This closure has a flat matte top, which easily allows labeling and it is useful in branding and writing an important message on closure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ribbed Closures in global, including the following market information:

Global Ribbed Closures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ribbed Closures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Ribbed Closures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ribbed Closures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Ribbed Closures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ribbed Closures include Berry Global Group, Amcor, MJS Packaging, Alpha Packaging, Gosselin Group, Olcott Plastics, Mold-Rite Plastics and Phoenix Closures, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ribbed Closures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ribbed Closures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ribbed Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Ribbed Closures

Polypropylene Ribbed Closures

Others

Global Ribbed Closures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ribbed Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others

Global Ribbed Closures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ribbed Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ribbed Closures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ribbed Closures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ribbed Closures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Ribbed Closures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berry Global Group

Amcor

MJS Packaging

Alpha Packaging

Gosselin Group

Olcott Plastics

Mold-Rite Plastics

Phoenix Closures

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ribbed Closures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ribbed Closures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ribbed Closures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ribbed Closures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ribbed Closures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ribbed Closures Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ribbed Closures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ribbed Closures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ribbed Closures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ribbed Closures Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ribbed Closures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ribbed Closures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ribbed Closures Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ribbed Closures Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ribbed Closures Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ribbed Closures Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ribbed Closures Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyethylene

