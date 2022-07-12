Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nanoencapsulation is a technology, which involves packaging of nanoparticles of gas, liquids or solids within a secondary material. The nanoparticles are known as core or active, and the secondary material is known as shell or matrix. The core includes active ingredients such as drugs, biocides, perfumes and vitamins whereas, shell provides isolation and protection to the core until its being released.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanoencapsulation for Food Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products market was valued at 7921.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Nanoencapsulation for Food Products include Aquanova AG, Blue California, Thies Technology, Frutarom Industries Ltd and Southwest Research Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nanoencapsulation for Food Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spray Congealing

Fluid Bed Coating

Wax & Lipids Coatings

Melt Extrusion

Others

Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Storage

Food Transportation

Food Processing

Food Packaging

Others

Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nanoencapsulation for Food Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nanoencapsulation for Food Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aquanova AG

Blue California

Thies Technology

Frutarom Industries Ltd

Southwest Research Institute

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanoencapsulation for

