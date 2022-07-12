Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nanoencapsulation is a technology, which involves packaging of nanoparticles of gas, liquids or solids within a secondary material. The nanoparticles are known as core or active, and the secondary material is known as shell or matrix. The core includes active ingredients such as drugs, biocides, perfumes and vitamins whereas, shell provides isolation and protection to the core until its being released.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanoencapsulation for Food Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products market was valued at 7921.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spray Congealing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nanoencapsulation for Food Products include Aquanova AG, Blue California, Thies Technology, Frutarom Industries Ltd and Southwest Research Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nanoencapsulation for Food Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spray Congealing
Fluid Bed Coating
Wax & Lipids Coatings
Melt Extrusion
Others
Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Storage
Food Transportation
Food Processing
Food Packaging
Others
Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nanoencapsulation for Food Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nanoencapsulation for Food Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aquanova AG
Blue California
Thies Technology
Frutarom Industries Ltd
Southwest Research Institute
