Global Off-grid Remote Sensing Power Systems Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Off-grid remote sensing power systems are utilized when there is a requirement for 100.0% standalone power or unavailability of local or main grid system.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Off-grid Remote Sensing Power Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Accounting for more than 40% of the total market shares, the oil and gas industry dominated the market during 2021. This mainly attributes to the increased installation and use of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems for pipeline monitoring and control and in applications such as real-time data collection, tracking, and monitoring. This helps oil and gas companies to control their production based on the market demand.

This market research and analysis predicts that, though the Americas were the major revenue contributors to the market during 2021, the rise in use of LIDAR in weather monitoring stations in EMEA will result in this region dominating the market by the end of the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Off-grid Remote Sensing Power Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Acumentrics

Ensol Systems

HES

SFC Energy

Tycon Systems

Victron Energy

Evergreen Energy Technologies

Timber Line Electric And Control

UPS Systems Plc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Gas

Fuel Cell

Solar Energy

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas Industry

Weather Monitoring Stations

Wind Power Industry

Other

