Outdoor Building Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A garden building is a structure built in a garden or backyard. Such structures include: cabanas ? follies ? garden offices ? gazeboes ? gloriette ? greenhouses
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Building in global, including the following market information:
Global Outdoor Building Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Building Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Outdoor Building companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outdoor Building market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Garages Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Building include Backyard Products, Newell Rubbermaid, Keter Plastic, Lifetime, Arrow Sheds, Suncast, Palram, US Polymer and Rowlinson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Outdoor Building manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Building Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Building Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Garages
Sheds
Greenhouses
Others
Global Outdoor Building Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Building Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Use
Commercial Use
Global Outdoor Building Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Building Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outdoor Building revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outdoor Building revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Outdoor Building sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Outdoor Building sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Backyard Products
Newell Rubbermaid
Keter Plastic
Lifetime
Arrow Sheds
Suncast
Palram
US Polymer
Rowlinson
YardMaster
Albany
EY Wooden
OLT
Chongqing Caisheng
Trimetals
Hartwood
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Building Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outdoor Building Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outdoor Building Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outdoor Building Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Building Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Building Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor Building Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outdoor Building Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outdoor Building Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Outdoor Building Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Outdoor Building Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Building Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Building Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Building Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Building Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Building Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Building Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
