Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Barrier films are playing a vital role in increasing the shelf life of the product. Bio-polyethylene terephthalate films are gaining traction especially in food packaging market as these films being made from bio based products does not have negative effects on coming in contact with consumable items over a period of time. Bio-polyethylene terephthalate films are manufactured using sugarcane plants and other food waste which reduces its manufacturing cost and makes it attractive for manufacturers in many end user segment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging include The Siam Cement Public Company, TEIJIN, TORAY INDUSTRIES, Gruppo Mossi Ghisolfi and Toyota Tsusho, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lids
Pouches
Bags
Others
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Siam Cement Public Company
TEIJIN
TORAY INDUSTRIES
Gruppo Mossi Ghisolfi
Toyota Tsusho
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packagi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2027