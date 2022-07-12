Parcel Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Parcel Services refer to package delivery and picking up serivese.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Parcel Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Parcel Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Parcel Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Air Transport Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Parcel Services include FedEx, UPS, A-1 Express, BDP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Allied Express, Aramex, American Expediting and Antron Express, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Parcel Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Parcel Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Parcel Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Air Transport
Land Transport
Sea Transport
Global Parcel Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Parcel Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business-To-Business (B2B)
Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
Global Parcel Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Parcel Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Parcel Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Parcel Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FedEx
UPS
A-1 Express
BDP
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Allied Express
Aramex
American Expediting
Antron Express
DX Group
General Logistics Systems
Deliv
Unique Air Express
Yodel
One World Express
Tuffnells Parcels Express
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Parcel Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Parcel Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Parcel Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Parcel Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Parcel Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Parcel Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Parcel Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Parcel Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Parcel Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Parcel Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parcel Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parcel Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parcel Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Parcel Services Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
