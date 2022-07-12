Parcel Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Parcel Services refer to package delivery and picking up serivese.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parcel Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Parcel Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Parcel Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Transport Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parcel Services include FedEx, UPS, A-1 Express, BDP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Allied Express, Aramex, American Expediting and Antron Express, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Parcel Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parcel Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parcel Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Transport

Land Transport

Sea Transport

Global Parcel Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Parcel Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

Global Parcel Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Parcel Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parcel Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parcel Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FedEx

UPS

A-1 Express

BDP

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Allied Express

Aramex

American Expediting

Antron Express

DX Group

General Logistics Systems

Deliv

Unique Air Express

Yodel

One World Express

Tuffnells Parcels Express

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Parcel Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Parcel Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Parcel Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Parcel Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Parcel Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Parcel Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Parcel Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Parcel Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Parcel Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Parcel Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parcel Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parcel Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parcel Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Parcel Services Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

