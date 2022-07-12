Carton Bottle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carton bottle is a smooth and versatile packaging solution. A large printing surface and great print quality makes carton bottle ideal information carriers and brand builders.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carton Bottle in global, including the following market information:
Global Carton Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carton Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Carton Bottle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carton Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 500 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carton Bottle include Tetra Pak, Onex, Atmet Group, Etap Packaging International, OEMSERV, ULINE and Litco International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carton Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carton Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Carton Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Up to 500 ml
500 to 1000 ml
Above 1000 ml
Global Carton Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Carton Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Soup
Juice
Dairy Products
Others
Global Carton Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Carton Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carton Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carton Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carton Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Carton Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tetra Pak
Onex
Atmet Group
Etap Packaging International
OEMSERV
ULINE
Litco International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carton Bottle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carton Bottle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carton Bottle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carton Bottle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carton Bottle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carton Bottle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carton Bottle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carton Bottle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carton Bottle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carton Bottle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carton Bottle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carton Bottle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carton Bottle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carton Bottle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carton Bottle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carton Bottle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Carton Bottle Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Up to 500 ml
4.1.3 500 to 1000 ml
