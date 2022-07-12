Carton Bottle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carton bottle is a smooth and versatile packaging solution. A large printing surface and great print quality makes carton bottle ideal information carriers and brand builders.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carton Bottle in global, including the following market information:

Global Carton Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carton Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Carton Bottle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carton Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 500 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carton Bottle include Tetra Pak, Onex, Atmet Group, Etap Packaging International, OEMSERV, ULINE and Litco International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carton Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carton Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Carton Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 500 ml

500 to 1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

Global Carton Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Carton Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soup

Juice

Dairy Products

Others

Global Carton Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Carton Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carton Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carton Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carton Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Carton Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tetra Pak

Onex

Atmet Group

Etap Packaging International

OEMSERV

ULINE

Litco International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carton Bottle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carton Bottle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carton Bottle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carton Bottle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carton Bottle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carton Bottle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carton Bottle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carton Bottle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carton Bottle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carton Bottle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carton Bottle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carton Bottle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carton Bottle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carton Bottle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carton Bottle Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carton Bottle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Carton Bottle Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Up to 500 ml

4.1.3 500 to 1000 ml



