Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A prefabricated building, informally a prefab, is a building that is manufactured and constructed using prefabrication. It consists of factory-made components or units that are transported and assembled on-site to form the complete building.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market was valued at 73600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 96980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Building Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems include Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (US), Algeco Scotsman (US), ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany), Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (US), American Buildings Company (US), Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada), Butler Manufacturing Company (US), Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Building Systems

Modular Building Systems

Panelized Precast Concrete Systems

Other

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (US)

Algeco Scotsman (US)

ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany)

Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (US)

American Buildings Company (US)

Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Butler Manufacturing Company (US)

Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium)

Flexator AB (Sweden)

Inland Buildings Corp. (US)

Lester Building Systems, LLC (US)

Madison Industries, Inc. (US)

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (US)

Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Nucor Building Systems (US)

Oldcastle Precast Inc. (US)

Rollalong Ltd. (UK)

United Structures of America, Inc. (US)

Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (US)

Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US)

Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonresidential Prefa

