Online Recruitment Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Recruitment Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Recruitment Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Recruitment Services market was valued at 30520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Permanent Online Recruitment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Recruitment Services include Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, Indeed, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job and Naukri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Recruitment Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Recruitment Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Recruitment Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Global Online Recruitment Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Recruitment Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial

Global Online Recruitment Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Recruitment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Recruitment Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Recruitment Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

Indeed

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

Jobrapido

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Robert Half

Eluta

Craigslist

Jobboom

Totaljobs.com

Jobcentre Plus

Startpagina.nl

123-emploi

VIADEO

Apec.fr

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Recruitment Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Recruitment Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Recruitment Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Recruitment Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Recruitment Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Recruitment Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Recruitment Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Recruitment Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Recruitment Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Recruitment Servi

