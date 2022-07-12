Online Recruitment Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.
Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Recruitment Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Online Recruitment Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online Recruitment Services market was valued at 30520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Permanent Online Recruitment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Online Recruitment Services include Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, Indeed, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job and Naukri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Online Recruitment Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online Recruitment Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Recruitment Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Permanent Online Recruitment
Part Time Online Recruitment
Global Online Recruitment Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Recruitment Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financia
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial
Global Online Recruitment Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Online Recruitment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Online Recruitment Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Online Recruitment Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Recruit
CareerBuilder
Monster
Indeed
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
Jobrapido
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
Robert Half
Eluta
Craigslist
Jobboom
Totaljobs.com
Jobcentre Plus
Startpagina.nl
123-emploi
VIADEO
Apec.fr
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Online Recruitment Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Online Recruitment Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Online Recruitment Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Online Recruitment Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Online Recruitment Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Recruitment Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Online Recruitment Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Recruitment Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Recruitment Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Recruitment Servi
