P2P Lending Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Peer-to-peer lending, also abbreviated as P2P lending, is the practice of lending money to individuals or businesses through online services that match lenders with borrowers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of P2P Lending in Global, including the following market information:
Global P2P Lending Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global P2P Lending market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Online Lending Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of P2P Lending include Upstart, Funding Circle, Prosper, CircleBack Lending, Peerform, Lending Club, Zopa, Daric and Pave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the P2P Lending companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global P2P Lending Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global P2P Lending Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Online Lending
Offline Lending
Global P2P Lending Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global P2P Lending Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private Lending
Company Lending
Global P2P Lending Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global P2P Lending Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies P2P Lending revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies P2P Lending revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Upstart
Funding Circle
Prosper
CircleBack Lending
Peerform
Lending Club
Zopa
Daric
Pave
Mintos
Lendix
RateSetter
Canstar
Faircent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 P2P Lending Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global P2P Lending Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global P2P Lending Overall Market Size
2.1 Global P2P Lending Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global P2P Lending Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top P2P Lending Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global P2P Lending Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global P2P Lending Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 P2P Lending Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies P2P Lending Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P2P Lending Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 P2P Lending Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 P2P Lending Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global P2P Lending Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Online Lending
4.1.3 Offline Lending
