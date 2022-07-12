P2P Lending Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Peer-to-peer lending, also abbreviated as P2P lending, is the practice of lending money to individuals or businesses through online services that match lenders with borrowers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of P2P Lending in Global, including the following market information:

Global P2P Lending Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global P2P Lending market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Lending Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of P2P Lending include Upstart, Funding Circle, Prosper, CircleBack Lending, Peerform, Lending Club, Zopa, Daric and Pave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the P2P Lending companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global P2P Lending Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global P2P Lending Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Lending

Offline Lending

Global P2P Lending Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global P2P Lending Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private Lending

Company Lending

Global P2P Lending Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global P2P Lending Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies P2P Lending revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies P2P Lending revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Lending Club

Zopa

Daric

Pave

Mintos

Lendix

RateSetter

Canstar

Faircent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 P2P Lending Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global P2P Lending Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global P2P Lending Overall Market Size

2.1 Global P2P Lending Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global P2P Lending Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top P2P Lending Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global P2P Lending Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global P2P Lending Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 P2P Lending Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies P2P Lending Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P2P Lending Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 P2P Lending Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 P2P Lending Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global P2P Lending Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Online Lending

4.1.3 Offline Lending

4.2 B

