Payroll and Accounting Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Payroll service refer to salary delivery, tax report and other serivces. Accounting services provide systematic and comprehensive recording of financial transactions pertaining to businesses. The service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions for tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Payroll and Accounting Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Payroll and Accounting Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Payroll & Bookkeeping Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Payroll and Accounting Services include PwC, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, KPMG, BDO International and Grant Thornton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Payroll and Accounting Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Payroll & Bookkeeping Services
Tax Preparation Services
Other Accounting Services
Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small Enterprises
Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Payroll and Accounting Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Payroll and Accounting Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PwC
Ernst & Young
Deloitte
KPMG
BDO International
Grant Thornton
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Payroll and Accounting Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Payroll and Accounting Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Payroll and Accounting Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Payroll and Accounting Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Payroll and Accounting Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Payroll and Accounting Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Payroll and Accounting Services Companies
