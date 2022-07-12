Payroll and Accounting Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Payroll service refer to salary delivery, tax report and other serivces. Accounting services provide systematic and comprehensive recording of financial transactions pertaining to businesses. The service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions for tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Payroll and Accounting Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Payroll and Accounting Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Payroll & Bookkeeping Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Payroll and Accounting Services include PwC, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, KPMG, BDO International and Grant Thornton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Payroll and Accounting Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Payroll & Bookkeeping Services

Tax Preparation Services

Other Accounting Services

Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Payroll and Accounting Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Payroll and Accounting Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PwC

Ernst & Young

Deloitte

KPMG

BDO International

Grant Thornton

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Payroll and Accounting Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Payroll and Accounting Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Payroll and Accounting Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Payroll and Accounting Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Payroll and Accounting Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Payroll and Accounting Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Payroll and Accounting Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Payroll and Accounting Services Companies

3.6.2 List of G

