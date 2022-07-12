Global Floating Wind Turbines Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

A floating wind turbine also known as offshore wind turbines is mounted on a floating structure which allows the turbines to produce electricity in water-depths where bottom mounted towers are not feasible. Placing wind farms out at sea could reduce visual-pollution, whereas providing better accommodation for fishing & shipping lanes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Floating Wind Turbines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Floating Wind Turbines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nordex SE

Enercon GmbH

Siemens AG

Gamesa Corporaci?n Tecnol?gica

GE

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Xinjiang Goldwin Science & Technologies

Suzlon

Upwind Solutions

Guodian United Power Technology Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Up to 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

5 MW and above

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-Deep Water

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Floating Wind Turbines market.

Chapter 1, to describe Floating Wind Turbines Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Floating Wind Turbines, with sales, revenue, and price of Floating Wind Turbines, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Floating Wind Turbines, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Floating Wind Turbines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Floating Wind Turbines sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Floating Wind Turbines Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Up to 1 MW

1.2.2 1-3 MW

1.2.3 3-5 MW

1.2.4 5 MW and above

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Shallow Water

1.3.2 Deep Water

1.3.3 Ultra-Deep Water

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

