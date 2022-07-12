PC Games Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A personal computer game (PC game) is a video game that is played on a personal computer rather than on a console. The game is controlled using PC input devices such as the keyboard, mouse, joystick, etc. PC games can be played with or without an Internet connection, and have been available since the introduction of personal computers. A large number of games are available for the PC platform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PC Games in Global, including the following market information:

Global PC Games Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global PC Games market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MMO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PC Games include Blizzard Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Tencent, UBISOFT, THQ, CAPCOM, Microsoft Game Studios, EIDOS and ROCKSTAR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PC Games companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PC Games Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PC Games Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MMO

Adventure

Action

Shooter

Combat

Sports

Role-Playing

Others

Global PC Games Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PC Games Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Professional

Global PC Games Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global PC Games Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PC Games revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PC Games revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blizzard Entertainment

Electronic Arts

Tencent

UBISOFT

THQ

CAPCOM

Microsoft Game Studios

EIDOS

ROCKSTAR

SIERRA

KONAMI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PC Games Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PC Games Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PC Games Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PC Games Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PC Games Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PC Games Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PC Games Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PC Games Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PC Games Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies PC Games Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Games Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PC Games Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Games Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global PC Games Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 MMO

4.1.3 Adventure

4.1.4 Action

4.1.5 Shooter

4.1.6 Combat



