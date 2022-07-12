PC Games Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A personal computer game (PC game) is a video game that is played on a personal computer rather than on a console. The game is controlled using PC input devices such as the keyboard, mouse, joystick, etc. PC games can be played with or without an Internet connection, and have been available since the introduction of personal computers. A large number of games are available for the PC platform.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PC Games in Global, including the following market information:
Global PC Games Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global PC Games market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MMO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PC Games include Blizzard Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Tencent, UBISOFT, THQ, CAPCOM, Microsoft Game Studios, EIDOS and ROCKSTAR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PC Games companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PC Games Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PC Games Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MMO
Adventure
Action
Shooter
Combat
Sports
Role-Playing
Others
Global PC Games Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PC Games Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Professional
Global PC Games Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global PC Games Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PC Games revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PC Games revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Blizzard Entertainment
Electronic Arts
Tencent
UBISOFT
THQ
CAPCOM
Microsoft Game Studios
EIDOS
ROCKSTAR
SIERRA
KONAMI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PC Games Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PC Games Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PC Games Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PC Games Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PC Games Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PC Games Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PC Games Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PC Games Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PC Games Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies PC Games Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Games Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PC Games Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Games Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global PC Games Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 MMO
4.1.3 Adventure
4.1.4 Action
4.1.5 Shooter
4.1.6 Combat
