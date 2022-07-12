Inflatable Bags Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inflatable bags packaging is one of the prominent segment in protective packaging which is expected to witness a burgeoning demand in the coming years. With inflatable bags protection, end-user industries are able to render additional primary protection to its product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inflatable Bags Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Inflatable Bags Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inflatable Bags Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene Inflatable Bags Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inflatable Bags Packaging include Sealed Air, Extra Packaging, Bubble and Foam Packaging, WestRock, AirPack Systems and ULINE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inflatable Bags Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene Inflatable Bags Packaging
Polyethylene Inflatable Bags Packaging
Polyvinyl chloride Inflatable Bags Packaging
Others
Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage Industry
Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inflatable Bags Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inflatable Bags Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inflatable Bags Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Inflatable Bags Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sealed Air
Extra Packaging
Bubble and Foam Packaging
WestRock
AirPack Systems
ULINE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inflatable Bags Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inflatable Bags Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inflatable Bags Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inflatable Bags Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Bags Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inflatable Bags Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Bags Packagin
