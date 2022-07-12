Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Healthcare safety and risk management is a software solution, which delivers real time visibility into quality and safety management processes to the designated stakeholders across the enterprise. Prominent healthcare safety and risk management solutions include infection prevention management, surveillance management, risk management, audit management, claims management, incident reporting, and analytics solutions. Healthcare safety and risk management solutions are available as standalone and bundled solutions, also delivered as customised solution based on the specific needs and supporting infrastructure of an organization.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions include CareFusion Corporation, Datix Limited,, Health Catalyst, MetricStream, Inc., MRM Group LLC,, RL Solutions, Salus Global Corporation, Quintiles, Inc. and The Patient Safety Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud
Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hosptial
Research
Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CareFusion Corporation
Datix Limited,
Health Catalyst
MetricStream, Inc.
MRM Group LLC,
RL Solutions
Salus Global Corporation
Quintiles, Inc.
The Patient Safety Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Healthcare Safety and Risk Management Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3
