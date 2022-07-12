Rigid Tray Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rigid packaging plays an important role in overall packaging market. Rigid trays can be used for fresh foods as well as processed foods. Rigid trays are designed to extend the shelf life of the product. Rigid trays are durable and are designed to provide oxygen barrier to maintain freshness of the packaged meal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Tray in global, including the following market information:

Global Rigid Tray Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rigid Tray Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rigid Tray companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rigid Tray market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Rigid Tray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rigid Tray include Packaging Holdings, Winpak, GY Packaging, Linpac, East Coast Packaging, Silver-Plastics, HPM Global, Euro Pool System and Sabre Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rigid Tray manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rigid Tray Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Tray Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Rigid Tray

Metal Rigid Tray

Global Rigid Tray Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Tray Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

Global Rigid Tray Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Tray Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rigid Tray revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rigid Tray revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rigid Tray sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rigid Tray sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Packaging Holdings

Winpak

GY Packaging

Linpac

East Coast Packaging

Silver-Plastics

HPM Global

Euro Pool System

Sabre Medical

D?W Fine Pack

Delkor Systems

Sanex Packaging Connections

Epson

