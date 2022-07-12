Rigid Tray Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rigid packaging plays an important role in overall packaging market. Rigid trays can be used for fresh foods as well as processed foods. Rigid trays are designed to extend the shelf life of the product. Rigid trays are durable and are designed to provide oxygen barrier to maintain freshness of the packaged meal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Tray in global, including the following market information:
Global Rigid Tray Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rigid Tray Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rigid Tray companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rigid Tray market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Rigid Tray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rigid Tray include Packaging Holdings, Winpak, GY Packaging, Linpac, East Coast Packaging, Silver-Plastics, HPM Global, Euro Pool System and Sabre Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rigid Tray manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rigid Tray Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rigid Tray Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Rigid Tray
Metal Rigid Tray
Global Rigid Tray Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rigid Tray Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Electrical and Electronics Industry
Others
Global Rigid Tray Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rigid Tray Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rigid Tray revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rigid Tray revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rigid Tray sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rigid Tray sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Packaging Holdings
Winpak
GY Packaging
Linpac
East Coast Packaging
Silver-Plastics
HPM Global
Euro Pool System
Sabre Medical
D?W Fine Pack
Delkor Systems
Sanex Packaging Connections
Epson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rigid Tray Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rigid Tray Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rigid Tray Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rigid Tray Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rigid Tray Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rigid Tray Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rigid Tray Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rigid Tray Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rigid Tray Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rigid Tray Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rigid Tray Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid Tray Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rigid Tray Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Tray Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rigid Tray Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Tray Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rigid Tray Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic Rigid Tray
4.1.3 Metal Rigid Tray
4.2 By Type – Global Rigid Tray Revenue &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Rigid Tray Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and Japan Rigid Tray Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Rigid Tray Sales Market Report 2021