Identity Management Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

dentity Management Solution is categorized under administrative area, that facilitates right access of information to the right candidate, controlling and monitoring candidate authenticity. The system ais made to ensure proper rights and restrictions towards accessibility of data. Identity management solution is used to ensure productivity and security with considering the affordability of the system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Identity Management Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Identity Management Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Identity Management Solutions market was valued at 2626.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4124.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Identity Management Solutions include IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Okta, Broadcom, Janrain (Akamai), Ping Identity and ForgeRock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Identity Management Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Identity Management Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Identity Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Identity Management Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Identity Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunication & IT

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Government

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Global Identity Management Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Identity Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Identity Management Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Identity Management Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

Okta

Broadcom

Janrain (Akamai)

Ping Identity

ForgeRock

LoginRadius

IWelcome

GlobalSign

Trusona

SecureAuth

WidasConcepts

Acuant

EmpowerID

Onegini

Pirean

Auth0

Avatier

Ergon Informatik

Zoho

Simeio Solutions

Ubisecure

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Identity Management Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Identity Management Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Identity Management Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Identity Management Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Identity Management Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Identity Management Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Identity Management Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Identity Management Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Identity Management Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Identity Management Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Identity Management Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Identity Management Solutions Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

